Fri Nov 01, 2019
Nation supports armed forces to thwart Indian evil designs: Abdullah Gul

National

SA
Saeed Ahmed
November 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Tehreek-e–Jawanan Pakistan and head of Meesaq Research Institute Abdullah Gul said that Pakistan might not desperate Kashmiris while pleasuring Sikhs on Kartarpur corridor.

He was speaking at a round table conference regarding Kashmir issue here on Wednesday. He said that Kashmir is juggler vein of Pakistan and any compromise on it would be as par with the act of treason.

“Pakistan is a peace loving country but India should not take her desire for peace as weakness. It is the high time for Islamabad to review her foreign as well as Kashmir policy keeping in view the changing scenario of the region to force India to rollback atrocities and human right violations in India Occupied Kashmir”, he added.

Abdullah Gul who is son of former ISI head Hameed Gul (late), said that the whole nation would stand shoulder to shoulder with armed forces to thwart India’s nefarious designs.

