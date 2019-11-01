close
Fri Nov 01, 2019
MA
Mumtaz Alvi
November 1, 2019

12th Rabbi-ul-Awwal: PM calls for celebrating event in a befitting manner

National

ISLAMABAD: Advising the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to hold International Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Conference on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal at the federal level, Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday called on the provinces to arrange various programmes to mark the auspicious occasion and disseminate the ‘Seerah’ and the teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAW).

A statement issued by the Prime Minister Office said, “With a view to projecting and disseminating the Seerah and teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAW), the prime minister desires that all provinces shall arrange the following programmes at the provincial/divisional and district headquarters level to be inaugurated by the governors, the ministers, eminent Ulema and Mashaik respectively:

i) Provincial, divisional and district Seerah conferences;

ii) Seerah writing competitions;

iii) Seerah majalis/seminars; and

iv) Naat/qiraat majalis.

The Prime Minister Office has directed the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and provincial chief secretaries to circulate the directions to all departments, autonomous/semi-autonomous organizations, attached departments etc. so that the occasion could be observed in a befitting manner.

