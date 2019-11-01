Indian prisoners: IHC to hear plea on 4th seeking release

ISLAMABAD: After removing objections, the Islamabad High Court Thursday set November 4 to hear a plea seeking the release of four Indian prisoners from the Pakistani jails.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani directed the registrar office to remove objections to the petition and set date for hearing on November 4.

Four Indian prisoners and Indian High Commissioner through their lawyer have filed the petition with the court pleading that four Indians were arrested and a military court send them to jail after the trail.

The prisoners include Jaspal Kaka, Shamas-ud-Din, Muhammad Ismail and Anil. They are at the Malir Jail, Gujranwala and Lahore Central Jail.

The petition stated that the prisoners had served their sentences after which as per law they could not be kept in the prison.