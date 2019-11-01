close
Fri Nov 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2019

Indian prisoners: IHC to hear plea on 4th seeking release

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: After removing objections, the Islamabad High Court Thursday set November 4 to hear a plea seeking the release of four Indian prisoners from the Pakistani jails.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani directed the registrar office to remove objections to the petition and set date for hearing on November 4.

Four Indian prisoners and Indian High Commissioner through their lawyer have filed the petition with the court pleading that four Indians were arrested and a military court send them to jail after the trail.

The prisoners include Jaspal Kaka, Shamas-ud-Din, Muhammad Ismail and Anil. They are at the Malir Jail, Gujranwala and Lahore Central Jail.

The petition stated that the prisoners had served their sentences after which as per law they could not be kept in the prison.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan