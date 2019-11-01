LHWs case: SC seeks report on service structure, harassment

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday sought reports within two weeks from federal government, four provinces as well as Azad Kashmir regarding service structure, confirmation of services as well as harassment of Lady Health Workers (LHWs).

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard a matter of confirmation of Lady Health Workers.

The court directed the law officers of all the provinces including Azad Kashmir as well as federal government to submit a comprehensive report regarding the matter.

The court also summoned on the next hearing, Sindh Coordinator Dr Zulfiqar Dharejo who has been alleged for calling the Lady Health Workers after duty time and directed him to file an affidavit within a week regarding the allegations.

During the hearing, Bushra Arain, the petitioner and president Lady Health Workers Association informed that the court orders have not been implemented in letter and spirit for the last so many months.

She further alleged that Lady Health Workers were denied incentives entitled as per service, adding that they were even called for duty during night time.

She said that provincial Sindh coordinator D Zulfiqar Dharejo is in Grade 19 but he has been posted on Grade 20 with two portfolios including Provincial Coordinator Hepatitis programme and coordinator Lady Health Workers.

She said that the official used to come office late in the evening and call lady health workers at night duty.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed observed that lady health workers were not required during night time. Dr Zulfiqar, however, denied the allegations and submitted that the court may conduct an inquiry in this regard.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed however, asked Additional Advocate General Sindh to first suspend the official and then file an FIR against him followed by an inquiry.

Petitioner Bushra Arain further informed the court that complaints have also been received from other provinces regarding harassment of the Lady Health Workers by the officials.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing for two weeks and sought reports from the federation and four provinces over the matter.