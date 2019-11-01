Metro bus service suspended

RAWALPINDI: The Metro Bus Authority (MBA) Thursday notified suspension of the bus service in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Routine commuters, particularly working women, faced a great deal of difficulties due to suspension of the bus service.

Some top MBA officials told this reporter on condition of anonymity that the bus service will remain suspended during the Azadi March days.

“The Punjab government has strictly directed the local management to stop the bus service during Azadi March days,” the officials said.

Government offices reported poor attendance due to a lack of transports on the roads. The residents of twin cities, especially government employees, suffered much due to suspension of bus service.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Saifullah Dogar told this reporter that the bus service will be operational soon.

“We are trying to maintain law and order situation to protect lives and property of public,” he said.