Fri Nov 01, 2019
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2019

Taekwondo federation hires Sangsu

Sports

Our Correspondent
November 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Korean taekwondo coach Han Sangsu will reach Islamabad on November 7 to train Pakistan athletes for the future international events.

The main purpose of hiring Han Sangsu is to help train national taekwondo players for South Asian Games as well as for the Asian Games and 2020 Olympics qualification round.

All the affiliated units of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation and the local coaches will benefit from the services of Korean coach.

