Sanga to captain MCC against Essex

LONDON: Sri Lankan cric­ket legend Kumar Sangakkara, the first overseas president of the Marylebone Cricket Club, will captain the MCC against English county champions Essex in Sri Lanka next March, it was announced on Thursday.

The 42-year-old batting great — whose 15 year international career encompassed 134 Test appearances and over 400 one day internationals — will lead out his side in the English domestic season’s traditional curtain-raiser at the Galle International Stadium from March 24-27.

The clash between the MCC and the champions dates back to 1970 and has been played abroad since 2011 — the last edition in Dubai suffered from that most English of interruptions... rain.