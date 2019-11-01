Gough appointed as bowling consultant

LONDON: The England and Wales Cricket Board appointed former national team pacer Darren Gough as the side’s fast bowling consultant, for the two-match Test series against New Zealand.

Gough will join the squad during their two-week warm-up period in Whangarei until 18 November, before the first Test begins in Mount Maunganui two days later. Chris Silverwood, the newly appointed head coach, was delighted to have his former Yorkshire team-mate by his side for his first assignment with the team.

“I’m delighted to have Darren on board,” Silverwood said. “I have known him a long time, and his vast knowledge and experience at the international level will drive our bowling unit forward, leading into the two-match Test series. He will be excellent around the group and will settle in quickly.”

Gough, who took 229 wickets in 58 Tests for England, is keen on the role and hopes that the experience benefits him as a coach in the long term. The 49-year-old was England’s leading bowler on his only tour of New Zealand, in 1996-97, finishing with 19 wickets from three games at an average of 19, to help his side seal the series 2-0.

“It is a tremendous honour to be asked by Chris Silverwood and Ashley Giles (the director of England cricket) to be involved in this elite environment. I very much look forward to working with all the bowlers and helping them improve.