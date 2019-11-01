Fasih, Saim hit tons in U19 cricket

LAHORE: Centuries from Northern’s Abdul Fasih and Sindh’s Saim Ayub were the highlights on day three of the fifth-round of the National U19 Three-Day Cricket Tournament on Thursday, says a press release.

Both Northern and Sindh drew their matches against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, respectively.

At Naya Nazimabad Ground in Karachi, resuming their second innings on 36 for no loss, Sindh were bowled out for 247 in 90.4 overs.

Saim top-scored with a 191-ball 104 that was laced with 10 fours and two sixes. Taha Mehmood contributed 35. For Balochistan, Mohammad Junaid grabbed four wickets for 77 runs. The slow left-arm spinner ended with match figures of eight for 169.

Chasing 259 to win, Balochistan scored eight for one in one over when stumps were drawn. Northern declared their second innings on 288-4 in 93 overs after resuming on 106-1 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Rana Naveed Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura.

Opener Abdul Fasih scored an unbeaten 100 off 262 balls which included 16 fours. Given a target of 314 to win, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa managed to score 146-3 in 32 overs at close of play. For Khyber Pakhtun­khwa, Maaz Sadaqat and Salman Khan Junior scored 52 and 51 runs, respectively.

Scores in brief: At Naya Nazimabad Ground, Karachi: Sindh 241 all out in 80.1 overs (Mohammad Taha 105, Mubashir Nawaz 54; Mohammad Junaid 4-92) and 247 all out in 90.4 overs (Saim Ayub 104, Taha Mehmood 35; Mohammad Junaid 4-77, Mohammad 3-25). Balochistan 230 all out in 80.5 overs (Mohammad Junaid 59, Mohammad Ibrahim 50, Mohammad 40; Mohammad Makki 5-52) and 8-1 in 1 over. Result: Match drawn.

At Rana Naveed Cricket Academy, Sheikhupura: Northern 190 all out in 55.4 overs (Mehran Mumtaz 34 not out; Amir Khan 5-31, Maaz Sadaqat 3-25) and 288-4 declared in 93 overs (Abdul Fasih 100 not out, Hassan Abid 61, Ziad Khan 53, Mubasir Khan 43; Izhar Ahmed 2-17). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 165 all out in 57.3 overs (Salman Khan 48, Saqib Jamil 47; Mehran Mumtaz 5-44) and 146-3 in 32 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 52, Salman Khan Jr. 51) Result: Match drawn.