Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Northern, Southern Punjab play a draw

ISLAMABAD: Northern and Southern Punjab played a draw in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at the Jinnah Stadium in Sialkot.

The Rohail Nazir-led team had extended their overall lead to 309 with six wickets still intact when stumps were drawn for the match on Thursday.

Southern Punjab added 50 runs to their overnight score before losing their last two wickets to get bowled out for 453. The time was enough for wicketkeeper-batsman Adnan Akmal (64) to complete his fifty. The rest of the final day provided good opportunity for the Northern bat­smen to entertain the crowd with fluent stroke-making and to increase their first-class score tally on a pitch that was favouring batting.

Northern finished the last day on 212-4 after getting a solid 131-run start by openers Haider Ali (79) and Zeeshan Malik (59). Besides the two openers, first innings centurion Umar Amin (4) was also dismissed before the tea interval. Left-arm-spinner Mohammad Irfan took all three wickets.

Hammad Azam (30 not out) and Faizan Riaz (27 not out) also batted well.

Southern Punjab, who were 440-8 after the completion of 110 overs, gained full five batting points. Northern took two by taking eight wickets in the stipulated period.

Scores in brief: At Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot: Northern 550-6 declared in 124.2 overs (Zeeshan Malik 216, Umar Amin 156, Faizan Riaz 83; Rahat Ali 3-97, Muhammad Abbas 2-86) and 212-4 in 57 overs (Haider Ali 79, Zeeshan Malik 59, Hammad Azam 30 not out, Faizan Riaz 27 not out; Mohammad Irfan Jr 3-70). Southern Punjab 453 all out in 113.5 overs (Sohaib Maqsood 111, Sami Aslam 100, Adnan Akmal 64, Shan Masood 58; Noman Ali 5-148, Waqas Ahmad 3-59, Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-119). Result: Match drawn.

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: Central Punjab 313 all out in 95.5 overs (Kamran Akmal 90, Ahmed Shehzad 60, Faheem Ashraf 52, Usman Salahuddin 38, Ehsan Adil 25; Kashif Bhatti 3-99, Mir Hamza 2-46, Sohail Khan 2-72, Tabish Khan 2-80) and 273-5 in 65.5 overs (Salman Butt 137, Azhar Ali 90, Umer Akmal 24; Tabish Khan 3-65). Sindh 256 all out in 74.4 overs (Fawad Alam 92, Saad Ali 81, Omair Bin Yousaf 33; Naseem Shah 6-78, Ehsan Adil 2-36) and 158-8 in 58 overs (Sarfaraz Ahmed 54, Khurram Manzoor 28, Saad Ali 23; Naseem Shah 3-33, Zafar Gohar 2-45). Result: Match drawn.

At Bugti Stadium, Quetta: Balochistan 553-8 declared in 145.4 overs (Imran Butt 214, Imran Farhat 134, Bismillah Khan 75, Awais Zia 69; Sajid Khan 3-126, Imran Khan Sr. 2-87) and 158-8 declared in 43 overs (Imran Butt 29, Awais Zia 27, Imran Farhat 25 not out; Sajid Shah 5-36, Khalid Usman 1-6, Imran Khan Sr. 1-32, Usman Shinwari 1-38). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 406 all out in 103.3 overs (Adil Amin 109, Sahibzada Farhan 86, Israrullah 77, Khalid Usman 56, Zohaib Khan 37; Yasir Shah 4-111, Mohammad Asghar 4-107) and 220-5 in 45 overs (Israrullah 85, Ashfaq Ahmed 51, Zohaib Khan 32 not out, Sahibzada Farhan 22; Yasir Shah 2-62, Akif Javed 1-52, Taj Wali 1-54). Result: Match drawn.