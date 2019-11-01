‘Shakib’s absence a big blow’

DHAKA: Mahmudullah, who will lead Bangladesh in the three-match T20I series on their tour of India, admitted that Shakib Al Hasan’s absence would be a big blow, but hoped it could spur the team on to do even better on a tough assignment.

Citing the national jersey as the biggest source of inspiration, Mahmudullah said that Bangladesh will work as a team to try and bring down a strong Indian side in their home conditions.

“Of course, I think he is a major part of Bangladesh cricket,” Mahmudullah told reporters on Wednesday, 30 October. “There’s no doubt about it. We know how important he is for our team.

“If we talk about inspiration, our national jersey is enough for that. There is nothing that can be more inspirational. We will try as a team to bring a good result.

“They are unbeaten in last 11-12 series (11 successive Test series wins at home). This is going to be tough, but nothing is impossible. We have to play really good as a team. We have to assure that we take all the chances and execute every opportunity. Then we can win. Our duty is to play at our best for the country. We will try to do that. And I think everyone will take that (Shakib’s absence) as motivation.”

Wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, too, echoed Mahmudullah’s sentiments, and added that the leading all-rounder’s absence presents a great opportunity for the younger lot.

“I have been playing with Shakib for many years now,” Mushfiqur said. “Definitely we will miss him and without him it will be tough. It will be a huge opportunity for the young cricketers.