Pakistan women’s ODI team named

LAHORE: The women selection committee on Thursday announced a 15-player Pakistan squad for a two-match One-Day International series against Bangladesh, says a press release.

Three changes have been made in the line-up from the one that swept Bangladesh 3-0 in the Twenty20 International series.

After participating in the ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Cup in Sri Lanka, slow left-arm orthodox Nashra Sandhu, leg-spinner Aroob Shah and right-arm medium-fast Fatima Sana come into the side to replace right-hand bat Ayesha Zafar, slow left-arm orthodox Anam Amin and off-break Saba Nazir.

After a successful maiden T20I series, Sadia Iqbal has got a call-up for the ODI team. The left-arm spinner took four wickets in three matches at an average of 15.

Keeping in view Pakistan’s final-round ICC Women’s Championship fixtures against England in December, the selection committee headed by Urooj Mumtaz and including Asmavia Iqbal and Marina Iqbal has jotted down a squad which strikes a balance between youth and experience.

The two One-Dayers will be played on November 2 and 4 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan squad: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Aroob Shah, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Nashra Sandhu, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz.

Officials: Iqbal Imam (interim head coach), Gemaal Hussain (trainer), Iqbal Ahmed Amir (fielding coach), Aisha Jalil (manager), Dr Riffat Asghar Gill (physio), Zubair Ahmed (analyst).