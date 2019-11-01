Trump calls impeachment ‘Greatest Witch Hunt’

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump reacted almost instantly Thursday to a landmark House of Representatives vote green-lighting his impeachment investigation, calling the probe the "Greatest Witch Hunt In American History!"

Trump's tweet came seconds after the lower house of Congress voted overwhelmingly, but almost entirely along party lines, to set out the rules for the process expected to lead to passing articles of impeachment.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham issued a longer statement, accusing opposition Democrats of having an "unhinged obsession with this illegitimate impeachment."