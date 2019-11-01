China achieves highest growth in smartphone markets

BEIJING: China has recently achieved highest growth in the smartphone markets, as it improved sequentially in third quarter of 2019 as shipments reached 97.8 million, from 97.6 million units in the proceeding quarter.

The Huawei extended its market lead by shipping 41.5 million smartphones, to reach a record market share of 42%, an annual growth of 66%. According to China Economic Net, this is Huawei’s sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. Shadowed by Huawei’s strong performance, the remaining top five vendors, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and Apple, shrank further.

Their combined share only accounted for 50% of the market, down from 54% in Q2 2019, and 64% in Q3 2018. “Huawei opened a huge gap between itself and other vendors.

It has 25% more share than this quarter’s runner-up, Vivo,” commented Nicole Peng, Canalys VP of mobility. “Its dominant position gives Huawei a lot of power to negotiate with the supply chain and to increase its wallet share within channel partners. Huawei is in a strong position to consolidate its dominance further amid 5G network rollout, given its tight operator relationships in 5G network deployment, and control over key components such as local network compatible 5G chipsets compared with local peers.

This puts significant pressure on Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi, which find it very hard to make any breakthrough." Vivo surpassed Oppo to take the number two position, while Xiaomi followed in fourth.

Apple maintained the number five position, thanks to the immediate boost of iPhone 11 launches in September, which accounted for nearly 40% of its Q3 shipments. “Apple is more prepared than previous years to face strong headwinds in China.” Commented Liu.