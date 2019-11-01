Israeli soldier gets one-month jail over killing Gaza teen

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: An Israeli military court has sentenced a soldier to one month in jail over the killing of a Palestinian teenager after he opened fire without authorisation, the army said late on Wednesday.

The unnamed soldier was convicted on Monday for "acting without authorisation in a manner endangering to life and well-being", it said in a statement. Othman Rami Halles, 15, was shot dead during protests on the Israel-Gaza border on July 13, 2018, the Palestinian health ministry said at the time.

The army said a probe had found that "the soldier fired at a Palestinian rioter who was climbing on the security fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip". The soldier, identified in Israeli media as a sniper, had opened fire "not in accordance with the rules of engagement and not in accordance with the instructions he had received", it said.

After a plea bargain, the court sentenced the soldier to 30 days in prison with military labour and a suspended term of another 60 days, and he was demoted. The investigation had found no evidence of a "causal link between the soldier´s fire" and the teenager´s death, the army said.