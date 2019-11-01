close
Fri Nov 01, 2019
November 1, 2019

Lebanon solidarity

Newspost

 
November 1, 2019

Good luck to Lebanon and the people of Lebanon. Hopefully, your country doesn't go through chaos and you do not let imperialists get their hands on your country and resources once again. And not to forget, a welcome gesture from PM Saad Hariri, who gently resigned, instead of making things worse for his country and his people.

Ali Faraz

Jaranwala

