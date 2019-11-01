close
Fri Nov 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
November 1, 2019

Not in school

Newspost

 
November 1, 2019

Pakistan has 22.8 million out-of-school children, out of which 28 percent of children are in Sindh. This is the province which also has the second-lowest gross enrollment ratios and net enrollment rates at all education levels in the country. At the age of 15 or 16 parents send their to earn money.

Recently, I read that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $75 million loan for a project that will help improve the quality and gender responsiveness of the secondary education system and infrastructure in the province of Sindh. I hope that the changes will come in the province. And I request the Asian Development Bank for a loan for improving the education system in Balochistan.

Zaheer Doshambay

Kech

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost