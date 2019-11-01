Not in school

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan has 22.8 million out-of-school children, out of which 28 percent of children are in Sindh. This is the province which also has the second-lowest gross enrollment ratios and net enrollment rates at all education levels in the country. At the age of 15 or 16 parents send their to earn money.
Recently, I read that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $75 million loan for a project that will help improve the quality and gender responsiveness of the secondary education system and infrastructure in the province of Sindh. I hope that the changes will come in the province. And I request the Asian Development Bank for a loan for improving the education system in Balochistan.
Zaheer Doshambay
Kech
