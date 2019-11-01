For the youth

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The current government of Pakistan has launched the Kamyab Jawan programme. Thousands of young women and men from Pakistan have submitted their applications for the entrepreneurship programme. The information website is visited by almost 1.8 million youth in order to become self-dependent. This is a welcome initiative by the prime minister.
Muna Manzoor
Kech
