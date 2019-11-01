close
Fri Nov 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
November 1, 2019

For the youth

Newspost

 
November 1, 2019

The current government of Pakistan has launched the Kamyab Jawan programme. Thousands of young women and men from Pakistan have submitted their applications for the entrepreneurship programme. The information website is visited by almost 1.8 million youth in order to become self-dependent. This is a welcome initiative by the prime minister.

Muna Manzoor

Kech

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost