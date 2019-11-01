close
Fri Nov 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
November 1, 2019

Jobs abroad

Newspost

 
November 1, 2019

Pakistan has cheap young labour that is willing to relocate for suitable jobs. Besides Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, in Europe Romania, Italy (Molise region), Poland, Belarus and Germany all face skilled and unskilled labour shortages. The Ministry of Labour should jump at this opportunity and start negotiations and recruitment for these jobs for Pakistani youth. Pakistani embassies in the relevant countries should start creating guidelines for newcomers and negotiate fixed rates with hotels and restaurants, besides starting Pakistani support or mentoring groups among the Pakistani communities.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost