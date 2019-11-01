Jobs abroad

Pakistan has cheap young labour that is willing to relocate for suitable jobs. Besides Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, in Europe Romania, Italy (Molise region), Poland, Belarus and Germany all face skilled and unskilled labour shortages. The Ministry of Labour should jump at this opportunity and start negotiations and recruitment for these jobs for Pakistani youth. Pakistani embassies in the relevant countries should start creating guidelines for newcomers and negotiate fixed rates with hotels and restaurants, besides starting Pakistani support or mentoring groups among the Pakistani communities.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar