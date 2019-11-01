tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he "will not give an ‘NRO’ (deal) to anyone" till he is alive. As the treason trial against Pervez Musharraf was reaching its conclusion, the PTI government denotified the prosecution team.
Mr PM, you have already given an NRO to Musharraf. People can be ignorant, not stupid.
Dr Irfan Zafar
Islamabad
