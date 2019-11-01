Govt will fully facilitate JUI-F’s march: Ijaz

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ijaz Shah said on Thursday the government will fully facilitate the protest march of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and will not create any hurdles in its way, while promising full security to the protesters.

Addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan here, the minister said on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the protestors from the four provinces had fully been facilitated, adding a traffic plan had also been provided so that they reach the federal capital without any untoward incident.

Shah said the protesters coming from Punjab and Sindh will enter Islamabad from Rawat T Chowk. They had been given the route of Faizabad and 9th Avenue to reach their designated place of protest at H-9. The container of Maulana Fazl will be given a separate route so that he could comfortably reach the protest place, he added.

He said the protest venue at H-9 had been cleared of all the shrubs and bushes, and water and electricity had been provided there, adding the places of toilets and hotels had also been marked there. The interior minister said it was for the first time in the country’s history that a sitting Prime Minister had given a go ahead to a protest march of any opposition party. “Those who want to fire from the shoulders of Maulana Fazl and create anarchy in the country have failed in their designs due to the government’s decision of not stopping the protesters,” he said.

To a question, the interior minister said the resignation of Prime Minister Khan was out of question but noted that a member of the JUI-F had said they would not go back without Khan’s resignation.

He said there was political tension between the government and the opposition because of the protest march to Islamabad. Some people used Maulana Fazl to target the government and the state and to create chaos, he said.

Maulana Fazl failed to turn his march into the rally of the opposition parties, he said and added the democratic government believed in talks with the opposition. The interior minister further said Maulana Fazl had been informed about the threat alerts and added Islamabad administration and local JUI-F leadership had signed a 37-point code of conduct for the march. He said the government would ensure security of life and property of the citizens.–APP/News Desk