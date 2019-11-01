close
Fri Nov 01, 2019
November 1, 2019

IS announces Al-Baghdadi successor

Top Story

November 1, 2019

BEIRUT: So-called Islamic State has announced a successor to its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.The group identified the new leader as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi in audio released by the IS central media arm, al-Furqan Foundation.

The speaker in the audio also confirmed the death of Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, a close aide of al-Baghdadi and a spokesman for the group.Al-Muhajir was killed in a joint US operation with Kurdish forces in Jarablus, in northern Syria on Sunday, hours after al-Baghdadi blew himself up during a US raid in Syria’s north-western Idlib province.

The speaker named Abu Hamza al-Qurashi urged followers to pledge allegiance to the new caliph and addressed the Americans, saying: “Don’t rejoice.”

