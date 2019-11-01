IS announces Al-Baghdadi successor

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIRUT: So-called Islamic State has announced a successor to its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.The group identified the new leader as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi in audio released by the IS central media arm, al-Furqan Foundation.
The speaker in the audio also confirmed the death of Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, a close aide of al-Baghdadi and a spokesman for the group.Al-Muhajir was killed in a joint US operation with Kurdish forces in Jarablus, in northern Syria on Sunday, hours after al-Baghdadi blew himself up during a US raid in Syria’s north-western Idlib province.
The speaker named Abu Hamza al-Qurashi urged followers to pledge allegiance to the new caliph and addressed the Americans, saying: “Don’t rejoice.”
BEIRUT: So-called Islamic State has announced a successor to its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.The group identified the new leader as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi in audio released by the IS central media arm, al-Furqan Foundation.
The speaker in the audio also confirmed the death of Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, a close aide of al-Baghdadi and a spokesman for the group.Al-Muhajir was killed in a joint US operation with Kurdish forces in Jarablus, in northern Syria on Sunday, hours after al-Baghdadi blew himself up during a US raid in Syria’s north-western Idlib province.
The speaker named Abu Hamza al-Qurashi urged followers to pledge allegiance to the new caliph and addressed the Americans, saying: “Don’t rejoice.”