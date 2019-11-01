‘Azadi March’ caravan enters Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led ‘Azadi March’ caravan that kicked off its journey from Karachi on October 27, reached Islamabad on Thursday.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Tanveer said JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazl would address the participants of the march on Friday (today), along with the PML-N leaders.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira, speaking to media at Mandi Bahauddin, said Maulana Fazl’s march had shaken the government. “The march has succeeded in its first phase,” he said.

He said the efforts to topple the government had begun but added that was not an alliance of opposition parties. “The opposition has united to send the government home,” he added. Kaira said the PPP was cooperating with Maulana Fazl, adding everyone was united in their own position.

Separately, Awami National Party’s (ANP) caravan reached Islamabad’s rally venue H-9, under the leadership of Asfandyar Wali. Addressing the media, Wali said there was no rift among the opposition parties vis-à-vis the march. “Today was the date for the rally… even if anyone reaches or not, the ANP is here,” he said.

However, the opposition parties decided to postpone Azadi March rally in Islamabad on Thursday due to Tezgam train tragedy.In a statement to the media, PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said the decision was taken after the horrific train fire incident in Rahim Yar Khan. The rally would now take place after Friday prayers, she added. PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif would participate in Azadi March in Islamabad. PML-N sources told Geo News the former Punjab chief minister would leave for Islamabad from Lahore in the afternoon. He is also expected to address the march participants.