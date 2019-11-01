PM orders urgent inquiry into train fire tragedy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday ordered an urgent inquiry into the Tezgam Express fire incident that claimed lives of dozens of passengers.

“I have ordered an immediate inquiry to be completed on an urgent basis,” the Prime minister posted on his Twitter handle. The Prime Minister said he was deeply saddened by the terrible tragedy of the Tezgam train. “My condolences go to the victims’ families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he added. Meanwhile, in their separate condolence messages, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the train fire incident. The Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to provide prompt and best possible medical treatment to those injured in the incident.