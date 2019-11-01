Breast cancer kills 40,000 women in Pakistan every year

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University (KMU)’s Institute of Basic Medical Sciences (IBMS) in collaboration with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital and Research Centre Peshawar marked the Breast Cancer Awareness Month by organising a one-day seminar here at multi-purposes hall of the university.

Prof Dr Arshad Javaid, Vice-Chancellor, KMU, as chief guest and Director IRNUM, Peshawar Dr Akifullah Khan, renowned Oncologists Dr Safoora Shahid, Dr Nabila Javed and Dr Asif Ali also spoke to the awareness seminar.

Registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Director IBMS Dr Zille Huma, heads of different institutes, faculty and several students were present as well. Dr Arshad Javaid said the prevention of breast cancer may not be possible, but early diagnosis could easily minimise the risk factors.

He said the major mandate of a university is to disseminate knowledge and to train the relevant human staff with the help of modern technology in the right direction to coup with the challenges confronting by society.

Dr Arshad Javaid said being a sole public sector medical university of the province, the KMU for the last 10 years after its inception was heading in the right direction.

He added that creating awareness in the students and the general public about various fatal diseases was a key responsibility of the KMU and it was progressing well in this special field and organizing of two awareness seminars in three days was the sign of our commitment to these noble goals.

IRNUM Director, Peshawar Dr Akifullah Khan, known oncologists Dr Safoora Shahid, Dr Nabila Javed and Dr Asif Ali shared that the breast cancer in Pakistan at present was affecting 38 percent women, the prevalence of which was the highest among all other cancers in the country.

Pakistan has the highest proportion of breast cancer affectees in Asia whereas the annual death rate stands at 40,000, which was quite alarming.

They said the Breast Cancer Awareness Month is marked as PINKtober around the world, with events held to raise awareness about the disease, encouraging discussions on how to care for those suffering from the illness, along with increased understanding on how to detect the disease in its early stages.

The experts said that approximately 1.38m cases of breast cancer are detected each year, resulting in 458,000 annual deaths.

Additionally, breast cancer is the most prevalent form of cancer amongst women, with those from low- or middle-income brackets most likely to suffer due to late detections, and the second most prevalent form of cancer in the world.

The speakers said a majority of the cases are not recorded due to the sufferers’ shyness and social pressure. The awareness campaigns on a large scale will help us to create a buzz in society so that more people can talk about this crucial issue without any hesitation.