AIOU begins appointment of tutors

Islamabad :Allama Iqbal Open University announced that it has formally started process of appointing part-time tutors on country-wide basis, among the newly registered ones.

The registration of new tutors was carried out through a prescribed E-registration database process, on basis of the required qualification and experience of each applicant.

The new scheme of tutors’ appointment will be implemented with the start of new study period, that begins from November one, in case of Matric and FA programmes.

This is a major initiative taken by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, aimed at upgrading professional standard of teaching, so as to achieve the stipulated target of the quality education.

Through a systemic process, the University tried to appoint competent tutors, as per their qualification and experience. This was also part of the university’s overall digital transformation plan, taking place at the various levels to make the distance learning system more credible and worthwhile.

A fixed merit-criteria was being strictly observed in the tutors’ appointment process, as per the instructions of the Vice Chancellor, said by the additional Director of regional services Syed Zia Husnain Naqvi.

As per the plan, the appointment of tutors for Matric and FA will be completed by the mid November, while for BA and postgraduate programs, the process will be concluded by end of December. Currently, the verification of the documents provided by the tutors is going on, at the level of regional offices across the country.

With the verification of the documents, the eligible selected tutors were being formally informed by the regional offices.

Accordingly, with the completion of the documents' verification process, the students will also be communicated the same through SMS, as well as putting the tutors’ names and their addresses of the relevant program at the University’s official website.

Most of the tutors are the new ones while the previous tutors who fulfilled the required criteria have also been given the chance to serve the University.