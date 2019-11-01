HEC, Huawei launch train the trainers training for Artificial Intelligence

Islamabad : Huawei Technologies Pakistan Pvt (Ltd.) and HEC jointly organised the first Train the Trainers Training for HCIA – AI at HEC Headquarters, Islamabad.

Inauguration ceremony was held here on Thursday HEC Chairman Dr. Tariq Banuri, and CEO Huawei Pakistan Saif Chi, delegates from various universities and other related personnel from the HEC and Huawei attended the event.

Dr. Tariq Banuri during his address to the trainees mentioned the importance of AI in building a better environment not only in the education sector of Pakistan but also the overall R&D and funding structure of all the university projects by HEC. He specifically mentioned the importance of the close relationship between the industry and academia to achieve the right targets.

Saif Chi, while welcoming and congratulating all the trainees for being selected for this prestigious training mentioned the usefulness of artificial intelligence in building bridges for solving various problems faced by the country and assured Huawei’s complete support in the field of technology. He also went on to mention that Huawei aims to further narrow the gap between Industry and Academia by offering other incentives to the Education sector of Pakistan.

The training is part of the Artificial Intelligence initiative of the President Dr. Arif Alvi. HEC and Huawei have together invited 19 professors from more than 10 universities across Pakistan to take part in this training and then go on to deliver similar trainings in their respective universities and institutions. Huawei has also their AI experts from China to come and deliver the training here in Pakistan.

After the completion of the training, the participants will be given HCIA – AI certificates by Huawei and will then go on to become seeds to deliver further trainings to other participants of this programme.

The training course is designed to provide an overview of artificial intelligence (AI); build knowledge on deep learning, trends in artificial intelligence including applications and use cases; develop an understanding of the impact of AI on the economy and society; and trends on AI policy, regulation and governance.