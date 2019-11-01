Govt schools to open today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: The local management has announced to open all educational institutions in Rawalpindi today (Friday), while All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) has announced to close down schools till Monday.
According to spokesman of city district government, Rawalpindi, all educational institutions will remain opened on Friday (today).
