close
Fri Nov 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2019

Govt schools to open today

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2019

RAWALPINDI: The local management has announced to open all educational institutions in Rawalpindi today (Friday), while All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) has announced to close down schools till Monday.

According to spokesman of city district government, Rawalpindi, all educational institutions will remain opened on Friday (today).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad