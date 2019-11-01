ITP to update citizens about traffic on social media

Islamabad: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) will update citizens about traffic situation on roads during Azadi March of JUI-F through its pages on social media and official website.

According to details, citizens may visit official website of ITP (www. islamabadtrafficpolice.gov.pk) or visit face book page of Islamabad traffic police or twitter handler @SSPTIP.

Moreover, ITP FM Radio 92.4 can be also tuned to get the latest information about situation on roads.

Police spokesman said that ITP had taken special measures to ensure convenience to road users as per directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed.