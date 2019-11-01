close
Fri Nov 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
November 1, 2019

ITP to update citizens about traffic on social media

Islamabad

A
APP
November 1, 2019

Islamabad: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) will update citizens about traffic situation on roads during Azadi March of JUI-F through its pages on social media and official website.

According to details, citizens may visit official website of ITP (www. islamabadtrafficpolice.gov.pk) or visit face book page of Islamabad traffic police or twitter handler @SSPTIP.

Moreover, ITP FM Radio 92.4 can be also tuned to get the latest information about situation on roads.

Police spokesman said that ITP had taken special measures to ensure convenience to road users as per directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad