HEC, NCSW to establish public library, women’s museum

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) have agreed to collaborate to set up a Public Library and Women’s Museum/Archives in Islamabad.
The agreement was signed by Dr Tariq Banuri, Chairman HEC and Ms Khawar Mumtaz, Chairperson NCSW during a ceremony held at HEC Secretariat on Wednesday.
As per Document of Understanding (DoU), the two sides seek to establish a library, museum, and archive to support education, research and training on women’s role and contribution to the country’s progress.
Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) have agreed to collaborate to set up a Public Library and Women’s Museum/Archives in Islamabad.
The agreement was signed by Dr Tariq Banuri, Chairman HEC and Ms Khawar Mumtaz, Chairperson NCSW during a ceremony held at HEC Secretariat on Wednesday.
As per Document of Understanding (DoU), the two sides seek to establish a library, museum, and archive to support education, research and training on women’s role and contribution to the country’s progress.