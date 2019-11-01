HEC, NCSW to establish public library, women’s museum

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) have agreed to collaborate to set up a Public Library and Women’s Museum/Archives in Islamabad.

The agreement was signed by Dr Tariq Banuri, Chairman HEC and Ms Khawar Mumtaz, Chairperson NCSW during a ceremony held at HEC Secretariat on Wednesday.

As per Document of Understanding (DoU), the two sides seek to establish a library, museum, and archive to support education, research and training on women’s role and contribution to the country’s progress.