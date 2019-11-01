Two boys die in accident

LAHORE:Two youngsters were killed when their bike crashed into an electricity pole on Raiwind Road on Thursday. The victims, yet to be identified, were on their way when the driver lost control of the bike and it hit the pole. As a result, they suffered head injuries and died. Rescue 1122 removed the bodies to Sharif Medical City. Police reached the scene and collected evidences. The bodies were removed to morgue.