close
Fri Nov 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2019

Two boys die in accident

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2019

LAHORE:Two youngsters were killed when their bike crashed into an electricity pole on Raiwind Road on Thursday. The victims, yet to be identified, were on their way when the driver lost control of the bike and it hit the pole. As a result, they suffered head injuries and died. Rescue 1122 removed the bodies to Sharif Medical City. Police reached the scene and collected evidences. The bodies were removed to morgue.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore