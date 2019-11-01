Concern over rising unemployment, poverty

LAHORE:Unemployment in Pakistan, according to international experts, is expected to reach 8.3pc in 2021 and another six million people could fall into poverty.

These views were expressed by Muhammad Shahzad Khan, Chair of Tax Justice Coalition of Pakistan (TJCP) and Executive Director of Chanan Development Association (CDA), at a press conference at the Lahore Press Club on Thursday.

“The civil society statement on the federal annual budget includes the voice of citizens and amplifies their concerns on the budget impact. The statement document scrutinizes the key features of budget with pro-poor lens to see if and how the budget is responding to the needs of ordinary people and whether the government’s measures for revenue generation are progressive or regressive”, he added.

The statement on National Budget 2019-2020 booklet covers different phenomenon of the federal budget and its consequences, which will be borne by the general public of Pakistan. As per the statement, total outlay of the budget 2019-20 is 7.036 trillion, which is 34pc higher than the last year and 67pc of it goes to debt and defence. Over 39pc of budget financing is through foreign borrowing and grants.

This year growth forecast is 2.4pc compared with 3.3pc last year. The tax target set at Rs. 5.55 trillion, which is 1.5 trillion higher than the previous year. Additional taxes of Rs. 560 billion were levied to meet budgetary deficit. Over 30pc of additional revenue targeted from income taxes, out of which 70pc is targeted from indirect taxes. These measures are widening the gap between the rich and the poor in society, which is ultimately a journey towards inequality society.

Mr. Shahzad also stated, “In the budget 2019-20, tax relief measure of 3.7 billion is announced, which is the lowest in a decade. No new corporate taxes are implemented, however, relief given in the past to the salaried class has been withdrawn. Due to additional taxes and duties, prices of daily-use items, such as edible oils, ghee and cooking oil are set to increase due to 17pc FED, which the government has imposed by abolishing Rs. 1/kg tax. The inflation has increased 10.34pc.”

Fsahat Ul Hassan (Member Fight Inequality Youth Alliance and TJCP) and CEO of Youth Advocacy Network, said, “The Ministry of National Health Services receives a budget of 13 billion, half of the past year. The Ministry of Education receives a cut of 20pc, whereas Higher Education Commission (HEC) receives a cut of 50pc in their annual budgets. Public sector development program faces a budget cut of 24pc.

We have seen inequality is coming through policy choices, education is the only light in the life of the poor, which gives them the courage to come out of poverty by providing education to their children.”

Other speakers including Mr. Mobeen Ahmed (Indus Consortium, member of TJCP) and Sehrish Naz (Member FIYA) said that with these facts the biggest tax burden fell on the poor and on working people, whose tax slabs had been revised upwards. “These groups will also feel worst effects of indirect taxes, with the resulting price hikes in food, medicine and other essentials. Costs of fuel, gas and electricity have risen, as per the agreement with the IMF, while 35pc currency devaluation is set to further erode citizen’s purchasing power.

Debt servicing is eating up a major chunk of the budget, each Pakistani is currently indebted with Rs. 164,922 and currently the total public debt to GDP ratio is at 74.2%”, they added.