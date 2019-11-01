‘Steps for promotion of art, artists’

LAHORE:A meeting of “Artist Support Fund Committee” was held at Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall. Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Raja Jahangir Anwar chaired the meeting. Addressing the meeting, he said that the private sector would also be accompanied by the public sector for financial support of the artists. The government is taking concrete steps for the promotion of art and artists.

Addressing the meeting, Raja Jahangir Anwar said artists are a valuable asset to us and we truly understand their difficulties. The services of our artists are everlasting for the development and prosperity of arts and culture and we acknowledge and wholeheartedly support their work.

During the meeting, different cases of financial assistance for the deserving artists were reviewed. In the light of the recommendations of the subcommittee, financial support will be provided to the deserving artists.

The meeting decided to take all possible steps for the artist’s welfare. He said that details of valuable artworks would be collected at government offices across the state and concrete steps would be taken to ensure their safety. He said the Punjab government was working hard to promote the arts and to solve the problems of the artist community.

The meeting was attended by the heads of all departments of Punjab Information and Culture along with Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan. Ather Ali Khan said that Alhamra was working hard to serve art and artist. He thanked the Punjab government for supporting the art and artist.