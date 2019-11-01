Fazl damaged Kashmir cause, says minister

LAHORE:Provincial Information and Culture Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said Maulana Fazlur Rehman will achieve nothing out of his Azadi March but he has definitely succeeded in damaging the Kashmir cause.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the minister said that the Narendra Modi lobby was conspiring to weaken Pakistan economically, but the people of Pakistan would not allow such conspiracies and nefarious designs to succeed.

Pakistani people got freedom from the corrupt mafia in July 2018 elections, the minister added. The real motive behind Maulana's Azadi March is to provide protection to the corrupt mafia and money-launderers, the minister said.

Pakistan is endeavouring to get out of the FATF grey list, while Maulana Fazlur Rehman was attempting to put Pakistan on the black list.

Aslam Iqbal said that protest could not be launched with the help of insurgents and stick holders. Maulana has defamed the country by displaying his strength through armed groups, he said.

The country is on the path of progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan which is causing distress to the opposition parties, the minister said. The economy is improving while the financial position of the corrupt mafia is worsening, said Aslam Iqbal, adding that nations always achieved progress and prosperity with the force of unity.

He said those trying to stage protest through Azadi March were attempting to create divisions among the nation and impede the journey of progress.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) were using Maulana as a shield in order to protect and conceal their corruption. He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would continue the journey of progress and bringing about change in the country despite undemocratic methods of the opposition parties.