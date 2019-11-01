PUASA demands payment

Punjab University’s Academic Staff Association (PUASA) has called upon Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to take notice of non-payment of money against the plots of 24 teachers in PU Town-I acquired for construction of 150 feet road.

In a press statement, PU ASA President Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry and Javed Sami said the Lahore division commissioner had issued a notification on March 20, 2017 under Punjab Land Acquisition Act to acquire plots of 24 teachers in PU Town-I for construction of 150 feet road connecting Expo Centre. They said Lahore Development Authority had stopped teachers from buying, selling or constructing any structure on the plots. They said, however, the government had not started work on the project, hence, the teachers had also not been paid amount as per market rate against their plots. They said that the teachers who owned the plots were under intense mental pressure due to the situation as it was an asset made from their hard earned money.