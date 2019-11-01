close
Fri Nov 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2019

Welfare of kiln workers top priority: minister

Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan has directed the officers concerned to ensure registration of all brick kilns in the province.

He said that welfare of brick kiln workers was top priority of his department. He said this while chairing a meeting attended by

Provincial Labour Secretary Sarah Aslam, Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions Commissioner Saqib Mannan, Labour DG Faisal Nisar, Shakeel Nasir, Haji Abdul Jabbar from Pakistan Textile Federation, Asia Bashir, Malik Ghulam Hussain, Dawood Abdullah, Ume Laila and Abdul Ghafoor from Home Department. During the meeting, the matters of daily wages of brick-kiln workers, social security cards, minimum wages and Khidmat cards came under discussion.

