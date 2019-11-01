18.3kg charas recovered from ambulance

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting staff recovered 18.3 kg charas from an ambulance at New Ravi Bridge police check post on Thursday. Police stopped the ambulance suspecting its registration number plate bogus. The driver sped up the vehicle. Police started chasing it, over which, he abandoned the ambulance and fled the scene. Upon checking of the ambulance, cops recovered charas of high quality. SP Atif Hayat has announced commendatory certificates for the police team.