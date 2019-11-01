Imran working for strong democratic system, says Pervaiz

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan is working hard day and night for establishing strong democratic system in the country.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that all political parties should think about supremacy of the national interest and the Constitution over and above their personal differences. Austrian Ambassador in Pakistan Mr Nicolaus Keller called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi at the Assembly Chambers Thursday. During the meeting, matters pertaining to continuity of democratic system in Pakistan, supremacy of parliament and freedom of media as well as of personal interest came under discussion. Talking on this occasion, Pervaiz Elahi said that the government was moving forward with comprehensive programme for elimination of illiteracy, backwardness, poverty and provision of health, education and other basic needs. He said that Pakistan and Austria should benefit from each others experts in the fields of livestock, health, education and business fields. He said that northern areas of Pakistan are very beautiful and a source of attraction both for domestic and international tourists. Lahore is a city of gardens and historical buildings, its beauty should have been maintained. He said, “during my tenure as the chief minister, the PML-Q had planned to run underground metro train in Lahore, but the former government had destroyed the beauty of Lahore through metro bus and orange train projects. He said the money which was spent on metro bus and orange train would have been enough for provision of standard roads throughout the Punjab. The Speaker said that Pakistan is in the forefront in the war on terrorism, civil society, politicians, media and all political parties are united in the war against terrorism. Pervaiz Elahi said that during the PML-Q tenure seats were reserved for minority community and women. Mr Nicolaus Keller said that he would play his full role in boosting cooperation in the field of trade between Austria and Pakistan. During the meeting, Honorary Consul General for Austria Sarmad Amin, Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti and Director General Parliamentary Affairs Inayatullah Lak were also present. Afterwards, the Speaker presented assembly shield and gifts to the honoured guests.