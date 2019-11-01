Body to probe clash after death in hospital

LAHORE:The Post Graduate Medical Institute / Lahore General Hospital (PGMI / LGH) Principal Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar has constituted a four-member committee to probe the incident of a clash between doctors and relatives of a female patient who had died in the hospital due to alleged negligence.

According to a spokesman for LGH here Thursday, a 65-years-old woman was brought to the Emergency Department of Lahore General Hospital in unconscious condition due a brain hemorrhage where doctors tried their level best to save her life and all necessary tests, including CT Scan, were taken but she could not survive.

He claimed that the attendants of patient, after her death, attacked the doctors injuring five of them. They also damaged the hospital property and misbehaved with lady doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. Soon after the incident, Principal Dr Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar, Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmud Salahuddin and Director Emergency Dr Rana Muhammad Shafique immediately reached there. Principal PGMI took serious notice of the incident and assured that all doctors would be provided best possible security and no one would be allowed to play with the peaceful working environment of the hospital. He said that this would be taken as test case and the culprits would be punished. Principal PGMI said that some of those who attacked the doctors had been arrested and would face legal process at all cost.

Talking to the media, Dr Alfareed Zafar said that he had constituted a four-member committee to probe into the matter and Prof Afsar Ali Bhatti will be heading this committee while Prof Muhammad Haneef, Dr Imran Hassan Khan and Additional Medical Superintendent Dr Javed Muneer would be the members of this committee which would submit its detailed report within two days and further action will be taken accordingly. He said that apart from this incident doctors and nurses continued their working in the Emergency Department with patience which is appreciated.

Dr Alfareed Zafar appealed to the citizens to remain calm and peaceful and should not leave the patience.

He said that life and death is in the hands of Allah Almighty and doctors have to only perform their professional duties. He told that 65-year-old woman was already in critical condition and all possible resources were used to save her life but unfortunately could not succeed.