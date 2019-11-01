2,000 cops to perform duty at Tableeghi Ijtima

LAHORE:Lahore police have started implementation of the security plan for the first phase of the annual congregation/Tableeghi Ijtima of Raiwind to be held from Nov 1 to Nov 3.

More than 2,000 police officers and officials along with three SPs, 12 DSPs, 33 inspectors and 306 upper subordinates will perform duty during the Tableeghi Ijtima, said DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan. Ashfaq Khan said that the most important assignment of Lahore police at this time was to provide maximum security to the Raiwind congregation. All possible efforts are being made to ensure foolproof security to the participants with the coordination of different departments including the city district government, he added.

The participants in Raiwind congregation are allowed to enter the venue after complete checking through three-layer security mechanism. Officers and officials of Lahore police along with volunteers of the management of Tableeghi Ijtima are ensuring complete body search of the participants with metal detectors, electric barriers and walkthrough gates.

Police officials in plain clothes are deputed at the congregation venue to keep an eye on suspects. DIG Ashfaq Khan said that search operations were being conducted in and around Raiwind congregation (Tableeghi Ijtima) areas on a regular basis to ensure safety to the participants and foil nefarious designs of anti-social elements. Data of the citizens and passengers is being checked in houses, hotels, guesthouses, bus stops and railway stations through geo fencing, biometric verification and Hotel Eye app as well. Checking of the citizens and vehicles is being done at the exit and entry points of the City.

Police desks have also been set up for guidance and help at different points of the Raiwind congregation, he concluded.

train accident: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Arif Nawaz Khan expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and injured persons in the accident of Tez Gam train near Liaqatpur, Rahim Yar Khan.

In his message, the IG said every official of Punjab police was equally sharing the grief of the families of dead and injured. He said all possible steps would be taken to help the affected citizens. Upon information of this tragic incident, the IG Punjab immediately, directed the Bahawalpur RPO and Rahim Yar Khan DPO to reach the spot and constitute police teams and also stay over there to help the affected families. He directed that all possible resources should be used for their assistance. Police officers and officials participated in rescue operation under the supervision of Bahwalpur RPO Imran Mehmud and Rahim Yar Khan DPO Ameer Taimur.