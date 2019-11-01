Bail pleas of four detention accused dismissed

LAHORE:An Additional District and Sessions Court Thursday dismissed pre-arrest bails of four persons accused of keeping a member of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan in illegal detention, hurling life threats and attempting to occupy his house illegally. The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Moeen Khokhar has dismissed bails of the accused, including Ummatullah Begum, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Abdullah and Abdul Tawab Khan.

As per case details, an FIR was registered on the complaint of Masood Ahmad, son of Abdul Rehman, a resident of Pak Block, Iqbal Town, under Section 380 of PPC. The complainant said he had paid Rs4 million to the house owner Ummatullah Begum out of the total amount of Rs10.20 million to purchase her home. However, the woman sold the house to some other party in violation of the deal with him. The accused persons kept him in illegal custody and hurled life threats at him. Later, the accused had secured pre-arrest bails from the court. However, on Thursday, the court dismissed their bails.