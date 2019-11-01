No hurdles for Azadi March participants: KP govt

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister's Adviser Ajmal Wazir Khan said on Thursday that there were no hurdles for the participants of "Azadi March" in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as roads, businesses and educational institutions remained open.

Addressing a press conference, Ajmal Wazir said that it was the first time in the history of the country that not a single road was blocked for protestors. He believed the JUI-F had no agenda for the long march , adding the government was following the agreement with opposition. He said that containers on roadsides were not meant to block roads, but will facilitate journalists in the coverage. Ajmal Wazir said the government had established a control room.