World Bank chief impressed by Tarbela Dam 4th Extension Project

PESHAWAR: World Bank President David R Malpass on Thursday visited Tarbela Dam and had a round of the main dam and the power house of Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project.

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Federal Secretary Muhammad Ashraf, WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Muzammil Hussain and World Bank senior officials accompanied him during the visit.

The World Bank president expressed his pleasure over completion of Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project within the timeframe and less than the estimated cost, adding that the work on the project was impressive.

He lauded the efforts of government of Pakistan, particularly Ministry of Water Resources and Minister Faisal Vawda for improvement of water resources in Pakistan. Earlier, Water Resources Federal Minister Muhammad Faisal Vawda said 523 billion units of electricity had been contributed by Tarbela Power Station to the national grid so far.

Welcoming the World Bank president at Tarbela, WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen (Retired) Muzammil Hussain commended that the World Bank not only helped broker Indus Water Treaty between Pakistan and India but also administered the entire financial arrangements with assistance of the friendly countries to complete Indus Basin Replacement Works, which included two mega dams - Mangla and Tarbela, five barrages and nine inter-river link canals to divert water from the western rivers to the eastern rivers.

The WAPDA chairman said that as many as 378 MAF water had been released from Tarbela reservoir to meet irrigation needs of the country. In addition, Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project, commissioned last year, has also generated 5.6 billion units – more than the generation envisaged in the PC-I of the project.