Fri Nov 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2019

Capital students suffer as colleges suspend bus service without notice

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2019

Islamabad: Hundreds of students, especially those living in far-off areas, were troubled on Thursday morning for not getting college buses due to the unannounced suspension of the transport service. Practically, there was no class work in schools and colleges due to the absence of a large number of students. The Federal Directorate of Education, which oversees schools and colleges, on the one hand, decided to keep the educational institutions open on the day of the political sit-in in the city but ironically did not allow the buses to operate.

