Opposition parties’ workers proceed to Islamabad for Azadi March

PESHAWAR: Several big processions under the banner of different opposition parties, mainly JUI-F and ANP Thursday left for Islamabad to join the Azadi March.

The main procession from Peshawar started from the Ring Road where the main office of JUI-F is located. It was led by the provincial leaders of the JUI-F. The ANP procession had left for the federal capital before that of the JUI-F. The ANP activists started the journey from Peshawar in the form of a cavalcade having hundreds of vehicles. It joined the main procession in Charsadda comprising thousands of vehicles and led by Aimal Wali Khan. The central president of the party, Asfandyar Wali Khan, heading another big vehicular procession joined the marchers at the Rashakai Interchange in Nowshera district.

The JUI-F convoys, on the other hand, were a bit late. The processions from southern districts of the province under the leadership of the senior party leader, Akram Khan Durrani, reached Peshawar in the afternoon and left for the Rashakai Interchange.