Nawaz’s health indicates stability

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s health indicates stability sans signs of deterioration in vital indicators in the last few days as the specialists have succeeded in bringing harmony in functioning of organs with conflicting reaction to medications.

The ex-PM remains under treatment at the Services Hospital for the 10th consecutive day on Thursday under close monitoring of renowned specialists of various medical disciplines among a 10-member Special Medical Board. The young doctors and other medical staff have, however, boycotted their duties for the second consecutive day on Thursday in connection with their ongoing strike in hospitals on the call of the Grand Health Alliance (GHA).

The members of the Special Medical Board have been able to strike a delicate balance among major organs with a tendency to react differently to medication for one organ and vice versa. However, the doctors still face a challenge to maintain consistency and gradual improvement in functioning of vital indicators in order to help Nawaz Sharif attain recovery for his co-morbidities.

The board confirmed increase in platelets count to 51,000 on Thursday from Wednesday’s 35,000, showing an increase of 16,000 platelets produced by bone marrow. Nawaz Sharif’s body weight had also reduced from 102kg to 98kg on Thursday, which showed an overall 9kg drop in weight in the last 10 days from 107kg recorded when he was admitted to the hospital on October 21. Prof Dr Mahmood Ayyaz, while talking to the media on Thursday, confirmed that Nawaz Sharif’s platelets count was increasing naturally.