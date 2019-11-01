Asma Jahangir group clinches top slot in SCBA polls

LAHORE: Syed Qalbe Hassan of the Independent group, known commonly as Asma Jahangir group, was elected as the president of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) for year 2019-20 on Thursday.

Shamimur Rehman Malik was elected as secretary with 1,175 votes while his rival Rana Shahzad Farooq got 1,125. As per unofficial results, Hassan secured 1,381 votes against 950 votes, bagged by his rival Shoaib Shaheen of the Professional Group. Both candidates hail from Islamabad. Ghulam Murtaza Chaudhry was elected as vice president from Punjab. As many as 3,162 members were to exercise their right to vote in the polling to be held in all four provinces. In Lahore, 981 cast their votes out of a total 1,299 members.