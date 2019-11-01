close
Fri Nov 01, 2019
Normal life remains crippled in IOK on 88th day

ISLAMABAD: Normal life remains disrupted in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region owing to the unprecedented military clampdown and almost total communications blackout, which entered 88th straight day in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

While landline and postpaid mobile phone services have been partially restored across the territory, all internet services and prepaid phone connectivity continue to remain suspended badly affecting people especially professionals, students, patients, doctors and media persons. Restrictions under Section 144 are also in place.

Public transport is off the roads and train service too remains suspended. Barring opening of shops for few morning hours, business activities continue to remain crippled. Offices and educational institutions witness very thin attendance.

