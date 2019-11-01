close
Fri Nov 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PPI
November 1, 2019

Shan Masood fined for showing dissent

Sports

P
PPI
November 1, 2019

KARACHI: Southern Punjab captain Shan Masood has been fined 25 percent of his match fee for showing dissent at umpire’s decision during their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fifth round match against Northern at Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot on Tuesday.

Shan was charged by on-field umpires Abdul Moqeet and Farooq Ali Khan for violating Clause 2.8 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel for showing dissent at umpire's decision when given out caught behind.

Shan pleaded not guilty to the charge and, as such, a hearing took place following Wednesday’s play in which the match referee Kamran Chaudhry upheld his decision.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports