Shan Masood fined for showing dissent

KARACHI: Southern Punjab captain Shan Masood has been fined 25 percent of his match fee for showing dissent at umpire’s decision during their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fifth round match against Northern at Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot on Tuesday.

Shan was charged by on-field umpires Abdul Moqeet and Farooq Ali Khan for violating Clause 2.8 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel for showing dissent at umpire's decision when given out caught behind.

Shan pleaded not guilty to the charge and, as such, a hearing took place following Wednesday’s play in which the match referee Kamran Chaudhry upheld his decision.