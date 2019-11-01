'Barca's players offered to change contracts to sign Neymar'

MADRID: Gerard Pique has said Barcelona’s players offered to alter their own contracts to help the club buy Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Barca attempted to re-sign Neymar, sold to PSG for a world record 222 million euros ($249 million) in 2017, but the two teams were unable to agree a deal. Key players, including Lionel Messi, were eager for the Brazilian to return and Pique says they tried to help the club’s president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, complete the transfer while satisfying UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules.

“What we proposed to the president was that we could tweak our contracts because we knew there was an issue with Fair Play,” Pique told Cadena Ser on Wednesday night. “Instead of getting paid what we were owed for that year, we could transfer it to the second, third of fourth year so Ney could come. “Ultimately we wanted to support the club and if we could help in some way, we had no problem with that.”